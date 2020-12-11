Biden Effect: Inside Wilmington's Efforts to Capitalize on Newfound Fame

Washington, D.C., is unarguably the center of the U.S. political world. But for the past four weeks, Wilmington, Delaware, has seen its fair share of action, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

While President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, he’s been rolling out new administrative appointments almost daily at the campaign’s de facto media center in the historic Queen Theater downtown, and conducting operations from his home in nearby Greenville.

Between the daily national exposure and the victory speech and fireworks show seen worldwide in early November, the city and state are now faced with figuring out how to capitalize on the onslaught of exposure — the Biden effect. Economic development agencies and local businesses are eager to show off the fruits of the area’s ongoing revitalization efforts. At the same time, they have to navigate that path during a pandemic that’s thrown the hospitality industry’s usual playbook out the window.

