Bethlehem's Christkindlmarkt Goes Outside and Spreads Out Amid Coronavirus

The Christkindlmarkt at Bethlehem's SteelStacks is taking precautions amid coronavirus this Christmas shopping season

By Dan Stamm

Lehigh Valley’s “Christmas City” is getting its holiday market back this autumn with changes due to the novel coronavirus.

Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt is going fully outside for its 28th year and every attendee must have a ticket purchased in advance to attend, organizers announced this week.

Also, part of the “major transformation” for this year’s event at SteelStacks is a move from large tents to outdoor artisan huts spread throughout the campus. There will be around 60 vendors taking part each weekend with food and drink also available.

Shoppers will see holiday décor and lighting as they walk through the market.

Old Saint Nicholas is still set to arrive at the campus in November and will be available for socially-distanced photos and story times, organizers said.

This year’s market opens on Oct. 8 and runs Thursdays to Sundays, with the exception of Thanksgiving, until Nov. 29. Tickets (starting at $9) went on sale for ArtsQuest members Wednesday morning and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

