What to Know Food & Wine has put out its list of the Top 10 pizza states and the Delaware Valley is well represented.

New Jersey topped the pizza list thanks to old and new offerings from the Jersey Shore to Jersey City.

Pennsylvania was ranked seventh thanks in large part to Philadelphia's wide-range of pizza options.

Where can you find the best pizza in America? New Jersey.

That's according to Food & Wine magazine's list of "The Best Pizza in Every State."

New Jersey topped Food & Wine's list thanks to what author David Landsel called new and old pizza places making their marks.

"Besides having the best new pizza in America, New Jersey also has some of the best, oldest pizza in America, down in Trenton, where they don't call it pizza at all, but rather tomato pie," he wrote while mentioning Papa's and DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies, which are in nearby Robbinsville.

Others mentioned in Food & Wine's rave of pizza in the state that is, "quite literally, on the way to everywhere else," include boardwalk icons and Jersey City's finest:

Bread & Salt in Jersey City

Razza in Jersey City

Patsy's in Paterson

Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey

Rosie's in Point Pleasant

Manco & Manco in Ocean City

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth

Una Pizza Napoletana in Atlantic Highlands

New Jersey's official Twitter account called the No. 1 ranking "TRUE."

The Delaware Valley was well represented in the Top 10 with Pennsylvania coming in at seventh. Landsel put a spotlight on the offerings in Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia is one of those intensely lucky cities that not only has an overwhelming amount of pizza, but is also, stylistically, all over the map," he wrote. "Whatever your mood, somebody is doing it, and chances are they are doing it incredibly well."

Tacconelli's in Port Richmond, La Rosa Pizzeria in South Philly, Pizzeria Beddia in Kensington and Pizza Shackamaxon in Fishtown got special mentions.

Other top pizza pies in Pennsylvania include:

Conshohocken Bakery in Conshohocken

Corropolese Bakery & Deli in Norristown

Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge

Best Way Pizza in western Pennsylvania

Old Franco's Pizzeria in Johnstown

Il Pizzaiolo in Mount Lebanon

Beto's Pizza in Pittsburgh

Delaware didn't land in the Top 10, but did receive mention for Grotto Pizza and Nicola Pizza.

Check out Food & Wine's entire list of the best pizza in all 50 states.

Landsel noted he understands, "how subjective pizza can be." So where do you think the best pizza is found?