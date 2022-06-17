Barcade Opening 2nd Philly Outpost in Historic Center City Building

Barcade is taking to Center City to open its second Philadelphia outpost, which the New York-based company aims to debut by early 2023, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The hybrid bar-and-arcade concept is headed to the historic three-story Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St., which dates back to the late 19th century and was built by esteemed architect W.G. Hale, who also designed the Divine Lorraine. Owned by developer Brickstone Realty, the space spans roughly 8,000 square feet, encompassing more than 3,300 square feet on the ground floor, a more than 2,300-square-foot mezzanine and a 2,600-square foot basement.

This will be the 10th location for Barcade, which operates additional outposts in New York; Detroit; Los Angeles; New Haven, Connecticut; and Newark and Jersey City in New Jersey.

The existing Philadelphia location in Fishtown at 1114 Frankford Ave. debuted in 2011 and was the third installment from the company, which was founded in 2004.

