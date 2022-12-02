‘Banksy' Comes to Fashion District Amid Curator's Long-Term ‘Exciting Content'

The global curator behind the immersive Van Gogh experience at Tower Theater has signed a two-year lease at Fashion District Philadelphia to bring a long-term exhibit space to Center City.

Exhibition Hub’s tenure in the area officially begins on Saturday with the world premiere of “Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition,” which explores the career and work of mysterious English artist Banksy. Tickets start at $22.90 with discounts for seniors, students, military and groups of 15 or more. Admission is free for children under 4.

If this and future exhibits perform well, Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller said the company will look to extend the lease.

“The goal here absolutely is to continue — for several years if possible — to program this space with cool, exciting content,” Zaller said.

"Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition" was curated in partnership with Fever, a digital live-entertainment discovery platform, and is currently scheduled to run through the end of January. Zaller said Exhibition Hub is expecting between 45,000 and 60,000 visitors to its inaugural exhibit in the space, which cost around $1 million to create.

The 30,000-square-foot, two-story space at the corner of 9th and Market streets has all the specifications Exhibition Hub looks for in a location: a street entrance, a position in the middle of a high foot traffic city and an interior that can act as a blank canvas for each new exhibit.

Operating in a mall, however, is relatively new for the company.

