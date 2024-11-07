Delaware

Avelo Airlines will fly six new nonstop routes from Del. airport

Avelo Airlines has announced that the company will begin to offer six new nonstop flights out of the Wilmington Airport in Delaware to locales including: Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta, Daytona Beach and others

Travelers looking to head out from Delaware's Wilmington Airport will now have new destinations they can head to for nonstop flights from Avelo Airlines.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, the airline is kicking off six new nonstop destinations. And, in a statement, the airline said one-way fares will start at $41.

New Nonstop Destinations:

Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)

Begins Thursday, November 7 – Mondays and Fridays

Central Florida’s Orlando / Lakeland (LAL)

Begins Thursday, November 7 – Mondays and Fridays

Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

Begins Friday, November 8 – Mondays and Fridays

Return of Popular Florida Destinations:

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Begins Thursday, November 7 – Thursdays and Sundays

Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

Begins Friday, November 8 – Mondays and Fridays

Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

Begins Saturday, November 23 – Wednesdays and Saturdays

"Avelo is proud to be the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region’s airline of choice. We look forward to continued growth at ILG, with a second aircraft enabling routes to Atlanta, the return of Daytona Beach and other popular Florida destinations," said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy in a statement on the new nonstop destinations.

In a statement, Avelo officials said the company operates these routes twice weekly.

Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

