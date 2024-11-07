Avelo Airlines will fly six new nonstop routes from Del. airport

Travelers looking to head out from Delaware's Wilmington Airport will now have new destinations they can head to for nonstop flights from Avelo Airlines.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, the airline is kicking off six new nonstop destinations. And, in a statement, the airline said one-way fares will start at $41.
New Nonstop Destinations:
Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Begins Thursday, November 7 – Mondays and Fridays
Central Florida’s Orlando / Lakeland (LAL)
Begins Thursday, November 7 – Mondays and Fridays
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)
Begins Friday, November 8 – Mondays and Fridays
Return of Popular Florida Destinations:
Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)
Begins Thursday, November 7 – Thursdays and Sundays
Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)
Begins Friday, November 8 – Mondays and Fridays
Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)
Begins Saturday, November 23 – Wednesdays and Saturdays
"Avelo is proud to be the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region’s airline of choice. We look forward to continued growth at ILG, with a second aircraft enabling routes to Atlanta, the return of Daytona Beach and other popular Florida destinations," said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy in a statement on the new nonstop destinations.
In a statement, Avelo officials said the company operates these routes twice weekly.
Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.