New Twist: Auntie Anne's Teams Up With Evil Genius for Pretzel-Themed Beer

Pretzels might seem like the perfect snack for any Philadelphian enjoying a beer, but now you won't need to grab a bag to enjoy both at once.

In a purely Pennsylvania partnership, Lancaster-rooted Auntie Anne's 🥨 and Philadelphia's Evil Genius Beer Company 🍺announced Monday they have teamed up to create an Oktoberfest-styled beer.

The beer called "Is Butter a Carb?" comes in at 5.5% ABV, is brewed with imported German hops and malts and fresh-baked Auntie Anne's soft pretzels.

“The only thing better than pretzels and beer, is pretzels in beer," Evil Genius Beer Company co-founder Trevor Hayward said in a news release. “We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip.”

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the first time Auntie Anne's pretzels have been used as an ingredient to create and develop beer available for purchase.

"It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels," Auntie Anne's Director of Brand Marketing Danika Brown said. "We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany."

The beer hit shelves Monday and is available in nine states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The recommended price is around $11.99 for a six-pack.

For more information visit Evil Genius Beer Company site or Auntie Anne's site.