Aramark Lays Off Thousands at Idle Pa. Stadiums, Event Venues

Due to venues sitting mostly dormant amid coronavirus, Philadelphia's Aramark is laying off thousands of stadium and event space workers across Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia food service company Aramark is laying off thousands of workers at stadiums and event venues across Pennsylvania as many sit largely dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

According to recent filings from the company with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the layoffs affect 2,000 Aramark staff members in Philadelphia: 1,080 workers at Citizens Bank Park, 721 at Wells Fargo Center, and 199 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

On the other side of the state, an additional 1,225 Aramark workers will be laid off at Pittsburgh-area venues: 599 people at PNC Park and 626 employees at the multi-purpose indoor PPG Paints Arena.

In the filings, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) indicates the affected venues informed the company they do “not anticipate business improving in full for an undefined period of time and will only need our services in a limited capacity, if at all, during this time-period.” The layoffs are a direct result, and Aramark anticipates “an improvement in business conditions as soon as reasonably feasible depending on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and based upon our client’s business needs but do not yet know when that will occur.”

