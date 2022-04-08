American Airlines Will Bus People Between PHL, LV, AC Airports

American Airlines is launching ground transportation between Philadelphia International Airport and two local airports, a move meant to further position PHL as a getaway to trans-Atlantic travel, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Beginning June 3, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline, the dominant carrier at PHL, will offer passengers roundtrip transportation to PHL from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in Allentown and Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey (ACY).

The airline is partnering with Minnesota airport shuttle company Landline for the endeavor. Bookings for eligible travel are set to launch on April 11 and pricing will vary based on individual itineraries.

Read more about what the busing process will mean for passengers at PHL.com.

