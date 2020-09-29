Amazon Grocery Store Headed to New NoLibs Project, Sources Tell PBJ.com

Amazon.com Inc. has signed a lease for one of its new grocery stores in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia, according to sources familiar with the deal tell the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The online retailer has taken 40,000 square feet of 60,000 square feet that is proposed for a new apartment complex at 5th and Spring Garden streets, the sources say. The project calls for a 13-story building with 382 apartments and underground parking with 206 spaces, according to plans filed earlier this year with Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review. The retail portion that Amazon would anchor faces 6th Street at Spring Garden, the plans show.

A representative from Rodin Development, a Philadelphia real estate company that is proposing the project, couldn’t be reached by the Philadelphia Business Journal for comment Monday. Officials at Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The project at 5th and Spring Garden would rise on a site that involved five different owners and took six months to negotiate. Ken Mallin of MPN Realty arranged the deal between Rodin Development and the owners of the property, which is a small retail strip center.

