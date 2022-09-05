Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show

A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor license to be used at 102 Park Ave., the address of a shuttered Barnes & Noble bookstore. In marketing material posted to its website, Federal Realty Investment Trust says an ongoing renovation of the 183,000-square-foot shopping center will include an unnamed "new-to-market grocery concept."
Amazon Fresh stores are considered a lower-price alternative to the company’s Whole Foods Market.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened its first Amazon Fresh store in the Philadelphia region in August 2021 in a 35,000-square-foot space at Creekview Center in Warrington. It is planning to open another store in Bucks County at a former Kmart at the Brookwood Shopping Center on Street Road in Bensalem, in addition to a location along Route 1 in Langhorne near the Oxford Valley Mall. Construction also continues on a planned site at a mixed-use project at 5th and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.
