AC Electric union workers strike, utility promises no disruptions in service

The union representing hundreds of workers of a Jersey Shore utility are on strike as they fight for a new contract. However, the utility is promising customers shouldn't have their power impacted.

IBEW Local Union 210 workers continued to strike against Atlantic City Electric for a fourth day Wednesday as the union and utility remained apart on a new contract.

The strike began Sunday.

"For the past few months, we have been in negotiations regarding a new contract with IBEW Local 210, which represents almost 400 employees in a range of positions at Atlantic City Electric," AC Electric said in a statement shared with NBC10. "The contract between Atlantic City Electric and IBEW Local 210 expired on November 2, when we presented our best and final offer. We feel confident the company bargained in good faith and provided a competitive offer that is fair for employees and customers."

IBEW noted their members are more than just electrical workers, but volunteer firefighters, coaches and business patrons, the union said in a letter posted to its website. The union then took shots at AC Electric and Exelon -- its parent company:

"For years, Atlantic City Electric has pushed and separated its employees into tiers to break down the solidarity of labor organization. But, it's not just the employees of Atlantic city Electric who have been impacted by the Corporate greed that affects our wages, our benefits and our careers, but you as a paying customer are also affect by the same Corporate greed in your everyday lives. When you look at your electric hill, you don't have to look hard to see exorbitant electric charges that have affected your checkbook.

"We pay those same bills. All of this while Atlantic City Electric has enjoyed massive profits. They raise their rates and raise your bill all while dismantling our retirement, diminishing our healthcare, cutting back our workforce to squeeze every dollar they can out of us."

The utility argued they pay their workers fairly:

"Our employees are compensated fairly," AC Electric said. "The offer presented included a five-year deal with incremental increases totaling 16-20 percent by the end of the contract term and numerous other benefits. Currently, the average Atlantic City Electric line person earns $177,326 annually, which includes overtime. At this time, the Union is on strike and we remain open to bringing both parties together to reach an agreement."

For its part, AC Electric said that service for its approximately 560,000 customers should continue without issue during the strike and that "contingency plans and highly qualified staff" are in place.