This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.

A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine.

Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 2022 ranking of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. includes cities and towns that offer the best in what matters most to residents, such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity, according to Money.

The list has been around for 35 years and is formed by analyzing data in nine different areas: cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, education, fun and amenities, health and safety, the housing market, income and personal finance, and quality of life.

Money.com describes Abington as "a first-ring suburb that provides affordable housing, a highly-regarded school system and easy access to the culture and entertainment of Philly."

The publication notes the 12 acres of walkable trails at Briar Bush Nature Center, in addition to "plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained year-round" in Abington, reports PBJ.com.

