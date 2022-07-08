A New Way to Wawa: Hoagiefest NFTs

Wawa's beloved Hoagiefest is in full swing once again this summer, with tasty sandwich deals for hoagie-lovers. This year, there's a way to get a piece of Hoagiefest like never before.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania-based company announced the 2022 Hoagiefest sweepstakes, where Wawa will give participants a chance to win one of 12 animated Hoagiefest NFTs, as well as more than 5,000 generative NFTs and, of course, Hoagiefest merchandise.

The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are pieces of digital collectible art that are virtual assets which can be viewed inside a crypto wallet.

Wawa says their new NFTs are based on designs and visual elements of past and present Hoagiefest commercial illustrations.

“Our Hoagiefest campaign has always been filled with fun visuals over the years – from our hoagie wrappers to our commercials to our Associates’ t-shirts in store,” Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience for Wawa said in a release.

“Today, we are thrilled to bring a brand new way to Hoagiefest through NFTs. This entirely new digital dimension of Hoagiefest 2022 is inspired by some of our most iconic artwork over the years that customers have come to know and love. We hope these one-of-a-kind collectables give customers a chance to own their own part of Hoagiefest history!”

Winners of the giveaway will receive a combinations of NFT and physical prizes:

11 prize winners will receive one rare animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork and a Hoagiefest social swag pack

1 prize winner will receive one rare animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns cobranded with Resse's, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack and a Reese's swag pack

50 prize winners will receive one generative NFT, NFT t-shirt and a Hoagiefest social swag pack

3,950 prize winners will receive one generative NFT

The free-to-enter sweepstakes runs from July 8 through July 24 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Interested hoagie-lovers can read complete giveaway rules and enter for their chance to win here.