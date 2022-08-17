A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022

Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way.

Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall.

The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road and is scheduled to open Oct. 26, the Rochester, New York,-based retailer said.

With a new store, comes new jobs. The company said that 185 part-time jobs are still available and need to be filled. Overall the fist Delaware Wegmans store will employ about 450 people.

Part-time openings include positions in food service, stocking, perishable departments and maintenance. Even part-time Wegmans workers qualify for the company's Employee Scholarship Program with $2,000 annual scholarships available.