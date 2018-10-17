US Says It Plans to Leave UN Postal Rate System

The Trump Administration plans to pull out of the United Nations agency that regulates international postal rates, White House officials said Wednesday, claiming the system is unfairly hurting the U.S.

The Universal Postal Union imposes shipping rates on its 192 member countries, and the U.S. says the system unfairly benefits China and some other nations by allowing them to send packages to the U.S. at cheaper rates than domestic shippers.

Senior White House officials said the system prevents the U.S. from competing with China on an even playing field.

The U.S. is notifying the UPU of its intention to withdraw on Wednesday, the officials said in a conference call with reporters.

The withdrawal process for a country to leave the UPU takes one year, and the White House said the U.S. plans to renegotiate better rates during that time. Rates wouldn't change for at least six months, the officials said.

Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Ireland and Sweden expressed interest in America's efforts to negotiate new terms, according to the officials.

The White House said the withdrawal from the UPU is separate from the ongoing trade dispute with China.