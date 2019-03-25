The San Antonio City Council voted recently to block Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant at San Antonio International Airport, citing what it called the company's "legacy of anti-LGBT behavior," NBC News reports.

The vote came a day after Think Progress reported that newly released tax documents show the fast-food chain donated $1.8 million in 2017 to groups that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

A spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told NBC News on Monday that it wished it had gotten the opportunity to "clarify misperceptions" about the fast food chain prior to the vote. In regard to the Think Progress report, the company told NBC News that it has been transparent on its website about its youth and education-focused giving.

"To suggest our giving was done to support a political or non-inclusive agenda is inaccurate and misleading," the spokeswoman said.

