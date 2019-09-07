Oregon Man Dies After Being Falsely Accused by Target Employee of Having Child Porn

The estate of an Oregon man who was wrongly accused by a Target employee of possessing child pornography is suing the retail giant for $1 million, claiming negligence, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a complaint.

Jeffrey Buckmeyer was accused by an employee at a Target store in Tigard, Oregon, in July 2018 of having child-abuse or child-pornography materials on his mobile phone, the complaint filed in Oregon Circuit Court on Aug. 29 says.

The accusation sparked an FBI investigation, NBC News reports. Several months later, Buckmeyer died of a heart attack, the complaint says.

Buckmeyer died in April, but his estate is asking for a jury trial in the case. Target did not immediately provide NBC News with a statement regarding the complaint.

