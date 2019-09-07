Oregon Man Dies After Being Falsely Accused by Target Employee of Having Child Porn - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Oregon Man Dies After Being Falsely Accused by Target Employee of Having Child Porn

While he was investigated, Jeffrey Buckmeyer's neighbors were made aware of the allegations against him and his ability to spend time with his daughter was reduced, according to the complaint

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Be Your Own Health Advocate
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    This Aug. 14, 2003, file photo shows customers leaving Target in Springfield, Virginia.

    The estate of an Oregon man who was wrongly accused by a Target employee of possessing child pornography is suing the retail giant for $1 million, claiming negligence, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a complaint.

    Jeffrey Buckmeyer was accused by an employee at a Target store in Tigard, Oregon, in July 2018 of having child-abuse or child-pornography materials on his mobile phone, the complaint filed in Oregon Circuit Court on Aug. 29 says.

    The accusation sparked an FBI investigation, NBC News reports. Several months later, Buckmeyer died of a heart attack, the complaint says.

    Buckmeyer died in April, but his estate is asking for a jury trial in the case. Target did not immediately provide NBC News with a statement regarding the complaint.

    Widespread Devastation Seen From Aerials Above Abaco, Bahamas

    [NATL] Widespread Devastation Seen From Aerials Above Abaco, Bahamas

    Aerial footage above Abaco, Bahamas, shows devastating damage to the island. Video courtesy of BRANDON CLEMENT / LSM.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices