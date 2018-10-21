NBC10 Airs First Newscast From Comcast Technology Center

Sunday is a historic day for NBC10. We aired our first ever newscast from the Comcast Technology Center in Center City. Check out the first part of our 6 p.m. show!

It’s official! NBC10 made local broadcast history Sunday evening by launching our first newscast from our new 80,000 square-foot broadcast center located within the new Comcast Technology Center on 18th and Arch streets in Center City. Telemundo62 will launch their first newscast from CTC Monday at 6 a.m.

The stations began moving out of our Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, facility in late September. NBC10’s Jacqueline London and Jim Rosenfield delivered Sunday’s 6 p.m. newscast from inside our new studio.

“We are excited to finally pull back the curtains on our beautiful facility and reveal to our audiences what our vision for a multi-platform and bilingual news facility looks like,” Ric Harris, President and General Manager, NBC10 and Telemundo62 said. “From our open-space newsroom layout to news sets that feature cutting edge technology and distinctive Philadelphia-area designs, this facility allows our teams to use new technologies to innovate on their storytelling. We look forward to delivering the news and information our audiences expect from us while setting a new standard for our market and our industry.”

Spanning three floors, NBC10 and Telemundo62’s new modern news facility includes the following key features:

o Open-Space Layout: Using feedback received from staff, the new facility was designed to encourage and increase staff collaboration. The center features wall-to-wall Wi-Fi access, sit-stand desks and flex-work spaces, coffee bars, quiet/focus rooms, huddle rooms and mothering rooms, among other features.

o Cutting Edge Newsroom Technology: As the most modern local TV stations in the country, the new NBC10 and Telemundo62 facility uses an IP-based network, two news sets that feature 4K LED screens, automated cameras, three control rooms, eight edit rooms, a 1,500 square-foot room dedicated to shooting promotions in-house, extensive use of LED panel displays for immersive experience and Augmented Reality capabilities, among other newsroom technology that is being used for the first time by local TV stations in the U.S.

o Energy Efficiency: Designed to be the most energy efficient local news stations in the country, the facility uses heating/cooling and ventilating systems that improve indoor quality and reduce noise. Wall-to-floor windows capture natural light while automated window shades reduce heat from sunlight. In addition, all displays and computers are Energy Star compliant. The stations are currently pending for the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED® Platinum certification, the highest energy efficient ratings within the Council’s rating system.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 worked with local businesses to design and build their modern news center. The companies include LF Driscoll (construction), Liberty Property Trust (construction project management/operations), Gensler (architects/design), and Diversified (technical design and integration).

Along with NBC10 and T62, the 60-story CTC also features Comcast and NBC offices as well as a Four Seasons Hotel.

