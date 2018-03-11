In this September 29, 2017 file photo, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk spoke Sunday about the timeline for sending a space vehicle to Mars at South by Southwest festival held in Austin, Texas, CNBC reported.

Musk told the audience that the milestone for sending a space vehicle to Mars is as early as next year.

The venture, announced in 2017, aims to send a cargo mission to the Red Planet by 2022. SpaceX's ultimate objective is to plant the seeds to put a human colony on Mars.

SpaceX's BFR rocket system flight could cost up to the $5 to $6 million range, CNBC reported.



The billionaire told the audience that "we are building the first Mars, or interplanetary ship, and I think well be able to short trips, flights by first half of next year," CNBC reported.











