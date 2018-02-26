NBC 7 captured these long lines at the McDonald's in North Park October 7, 2017, as patrons waited -- in the heat -- for their chance to nab a packet of the chain's coveted Szechuan Sauce, available in limited quantities only for one day. (Published 4 hours ago)

It's back! McDonald's limited-release Szechuan sauce -- so popular it caused riots when it ran out -- returned to stores Monday morning.

McDonald's said Sunday it had shipped 20 million sauce packets across the United States to stock every one of its restaurants in preparation for Monday's re-release.

Last October, the restaurant chain brought back a limited batch of the spicy, slightly sweet dipping sauce for a day, but grossly underestimated America's appetite for it, which was in part driven by pop culture.

The sauce was originally a limited-time promotional tie-in for the movie "Mulan" in 1998. The animated series "Rick and Morty" features a character who fawns over the condiment, which led to a petition for the Golden Arches to bring it back.

Never one to miss a good promo, McDonald's brought it back for one day last year - but badly underestimated demand, which led to furious crowds that in some places required police intervention.

"We want to make this right," the chain tweeted on Oct. 8, promising to bring the sauce back in greater quantities soon.

Get in quick if you want a taste -- there's only 16 sachets for every one American citizen.