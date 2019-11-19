Sign on facade advertising Impossible Whopper, a meat-free item using a plant-protein based burger patty from food technology company Impossible, during a limited market test at a Burger King restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area, Danville, Calif., June 26, 2019.

A man filed a lawsuit in federal court against Miami-based fast food giant Burger King over a claim that the meatless Impossible Whopper he ordered was cooked on the same grill as meat products.

CNBC and Reuters report the class action lawsuit filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida says the plaintiff, Phillip Williams, ordered the sandwich this past August at a location in Atlanta. Williams says he paid a "premium price" for the sandwich, which advertisements say has no beef in it at all.

Williams, who is a vegan, says he suffered monetary damages in the amount he paid for the sandwich and claims he wouldn’t have made the purchase had he known the cooking method. Several other consumers have made similar complaints online.

The company has not commented on the case in response to requests from several media outlets.

Burger King’s website says it has an option for customers to have their sandwich cooked using a non-broiler method for those who request it, however the lawsuit says the location Williams was at did not list that option.

With headquarters still in Miami decades after being founded in the area, Burger King reported its best quarter in four years with the introduction of the Impossible Whooper.