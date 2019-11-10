Veterans Day is a day to say thank you to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces and those heroes deserve some freebies.

On Veterans Day, many restaurants and businesses like to offer special discounted -- or even free -- deals to those who've served.

We found a great lineup of deals for our vets and active military.

Little Caesars



The third-largest pizza chain, Little Caesars is giving away free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce fountain drink. Only available at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts



This cult favorite is offering a free doughnut at participating locations, no purchase necessary. It is limited one per customer and open to veterans and active duty military personnel.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering buy-one-get-one (BOGO) for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID, at all restaurants in the U.S. from open to close on Veterans Day. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. To find a location near you click here.

California Pizza Kitchen



California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) salutes our nation’s armed forces by offering them a complimentary meal from CPK’s special Veterans Day menu at all participating CPK locations nationwide. The special menu will include a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or a full-size salad and beverage. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem a BOGO offer on pizza, pasta, or a salad during a return visit from Nov. 12 through Nov. 20.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering complimentary meals as a way to say thank you. They are offering a free entrée from the list below:

Chicken Crispers

Margarita Grilled Chicken

Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Just Bacon Burger

Oldtimer with Cheese

Cajun Chicken Pasta

It will be offered at all locations nationwide. Visit this website for more.

Red Robin

The burger chain is honoring all veterans and active duty military guests with a free Red’s Tavern double burger served with bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide.

Denny's

On Nov. 11, Denny's is offering free build your own Grand Slams for dine-in guests only from 5 a.m. to noon at participating restaurants. Call the location near you to make sure they are participating in this offer.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will offer servicemen and women a 20% discount off their entire check all from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11. But they offer a 10% discount every day to servicemen with valid military ID.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with valid ID. The offer is available in-restaurant or to go meals. Here is the list of food options:

Appetizers

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Signature Shrimp Cocktail

Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Desserts



Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

Warm Apple Crostada

Chocolate Wave

Brownie Overboard™

Farmers Boys burgers is offering a The Big Cheese Hamburger to veterans at both Escondido locations. Just show your active military ID.

The Dentistry Collective The Dentistry Collective will be hosting their Smiles For Veterans Event on Nov. 16 that will offer veterans free dental care. Valid military ID is required or a DD214. Visit their page for more information.