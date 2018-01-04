Dow Clears 25,000-Point Milestone on Strong Jobs Data

The New York Stock Exchange is seen on Jan. 2, 2018.

The Dow Jones industrial average on Thursday drove past yet another milestone, breaking above 25,000 for the first time after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, CNBC reported.

It was the Dow's fastest 1,000-point move in its history, and it prompted a congratulatory tweet from President Donald Trump, who noted, "Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing."



"The Dow hitting 25,000 was a pretty wild idea even a year ago. And while it's symbolically important, the real story is never just a number. It's the underlying strength that is pushing markets this high," according to Steve Claussen, vice president of trader strategy at E-Trade.

The U.S. private sector added 250,000 jobs in December, according to two private reports released before the opening bell. They also fueled all-time highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite.

‘Bombogenesis’: What Is a Bomb Cyclone?