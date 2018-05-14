Chili's Customers Possibly Impacted by Data Breach

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, announced a data breach at some of it's restaurants that may have impacted customers. (Published Saturday, May 12, 2018)

The Dallas-based company believes the data incident was limited between March and April of 2018. The malware was discovered on Friday, May 11.

Brinker said that customer's payment information was compromised at certain Chili's restaurants, but did not offer the locations of those restaurants.

Brinker said in a press release that the company immediately activated its response plan and are now working with third-party forensic experts to investigate the details of what happened.

Brinker advises anyone who ate at a Chili's restaurant during the time frame mentioned above to monitor their bank accounts, and to call their bank immediately if they notice any suspicious activity.

You can read more from the company by clicking here.

