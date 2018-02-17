'Black Panther' Smashed Thursday Night Box Office Records - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY

'Black Panther' Smashed Thursday Night Box Office Records

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther also featuring Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o

Published 5 hours ago

5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold
5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold
5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		78722
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55515
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold
    AP/Matt Kennedy
    This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

    Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" has already had a record-breaking night and the movie can expect to triple or more its numbers in the coming week, CNBC reported.

    The first solo movie featuring Marvel's African avenger took in over $25 million, CNCB reported. 

    "Black Panther" performed even stronger than expected Friday, bringing the first-day domestic estimate to $75.8 million, according to industry sources, CNBC reported. 

    The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther also featuring Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.



    Get More at CNBC
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices