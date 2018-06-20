What to Know In an August statement, AMC called MoviePass’ business model “shaky and unsustainable.”

AMC program members will receive free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn and express service at box offices.

Customers can begin enrolling in AMC’s program Tuesday.

About a year after expressing a desire to opt-out of movie subscription service MoviePass, AMC Theatres announced plans Wednesday for a comparable program that will allow customers to see up to three movies per week for one monthly fee.

As part of its new AMC Stubs A-List program launching next week, moviegoers pay $19.95 per month, AMC Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Colanero told NBC. There aren’t any restrictions on movie times, movie format or theater location. The number of movies customers can see — for a maximum of 12 per month — doesn’t carry over from week to week.

There aren’t any blackout dates, Colanero said.

The announcement comes after AMC attempted to distance itself from MoviePass, the service that allows users to see one movie a day in theaters for $9.95 a month. In an August statement, AMC called MoviePass’ business model “shaky and unsustainable,” but the theater chain ultimately backed down.

MoviePass customers are able to purchase movie tickets for Regal, Cinemark and AMC locations.

“Our concern back then [with MoviePass] was about price point and that remains our concern today,” Colanero said. “We feel like we put together the right price value combination and economically viable [model].”

AMC Stubs A-List program members will also receive free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn and express service at box offices and concession stands. As part of the service, customers won’t be charged an online ticketing fee and will be able to reserve tickets for future movies in advance.

Developing Trump Signs Order Stopping Family Separations

MoviePass offers two similar plans: one for $7.95 monthly that allows users to see three movies per month and the $9.95 unlimited plan. MoviePass customers will still be permitted to use the service to purchase movie tickets at AMC theaters even after the Stubs A-List program takes effect, a MoviePass spokeswoman confirmed to NBC.

“We are absolutely thrilled that AMC has finally stepped up to embrace a model that we’ve known all along will be the future of our industry,” the spokeswoman said in an email. “It’s important to recognize that they will only be able to service 23% of the nation’s theaters and MoviePass subscribers get a better deal in more than 91% of them, including AMC. Beyond that, our key differentiator is that we pave a path of success for independent and small theater chains, where we will continue to focus our efforts.”

Customers can begin enrolling in AMC’s program Tuesday.

DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border