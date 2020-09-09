Penn's Landing

76ers Arena Proposal Loses Out to $2.2B Development at Penn's Landing

The winning proposal by the Durst Organization features 3.5 million square feet of living, working and shopping. The developer is not asking for public subsidies

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

penn's landing rendering
The Durst Organization

The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. has passed over the Philadelphia 76ers' bid to build a new arena at Penn's Landing in favor of a competing development proposal by the Durst Organization.

The DRWC unanimously voted to approve the selection of the Durst project in a special meeting Wednesday morning. Durst, a New York real estate company, plans to develop Penn’s Landing and an adjacent site with a proposed $2.2 billion, 3.5-million-square-foot mixed use project. The project is by right and would require no public subsidy.

The Sixers had targeted Penn's Landing between Market and Chestnut streets as the site for a future arena when the team's lease at the Wells Fargo Center ends in 2031. The NBA team had proposed the arena, residential, retail, and other uses at the waterfront site.

An alternate arena site in South Philadelphia has been floated by Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation. It is unclear if the Sixers have interest in that site at 700 Packer Ave.

Read more about this story at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

