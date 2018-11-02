Wawa's 12th and Market location in Center City is now open for business – and it's offering free coffee until Sunday.

In April, Wawa announced its plans to open multiple new locations in the Philadelphia area in 2018: one in Frankford, one in Byberry, a 34th and Market location in University City, a 13th and Chestnut location in Center City, and this one.

It's all a build-up to what some are calling "the ultimate Wawa". An 11,300-square-foot location will be the largest Wawa in the world and is set to open across from Independence Mall (inside the Public Ledger building at Sixth and Chestnut) in December.

True to grand-opening form, Wawa is providing free coffee at its newest 12th and Market location until the 4th. That makes for a full weekend of joe, gratis.

“We are thrilled to further our commitment to our hometown by opening another new store in Center City,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President & CEO.

Grand opening visitors were met with fanfare, ribbon-cutting, and the chance to watch a hoagie-building competition between two teams representing the Philly Police Department and the Philly Eagles.