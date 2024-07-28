Bryce Harper makes MLB history, joins ‘double century' club

Bryce Harper’s latest home run against the Guardians was yet another historic blast for the Phillies 2-time NL MVP, for multiple reasons.

Career home run no. 330, a 2-run opposite-field shot off Cleveland starter Carlos Corrasco, was his 100th career home run at Citizens Bank Park. He’s the third player to reach the century mark in the 21-season history of the Phillies’ home field, joining Phillies legends Ryan Howard (198) and Chase Utley (129).

In addition, he became the 13th player in MLB history to hit 100 home runs in two different stadiums in his career. He has also hit exactly 100 home runs at Nationals Park, 92 as a member of the Nats, and eight during his time with the Phillies.

Harper has at least one home run in 29 different ballparks in his 13-year MLB career. That includes 26 current stadiums, Turner Field (the Braves former home in Atlanta), London Stadium in England back in early June against the Mets, and Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the stadium the Toronto Blue Jays called home in 2020, when Canada didn’t allow them to play games at Rogers Centre.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Half of the other dozen players to do so are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Harper is the youngest player ever to reach the 100/100 milestone, nosing out Jimmie Foxx by just four days. Harper is 31 years, nine months, 10 days old (as of Friday). (Foxx: 31/9/14)

COUNT EM: 100 HOME RUNS AT CBP FOR BRYCE HARPER 💥 pic.twitter.com/VRwwlLmAOL — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 27, 2024

Listed below are the 12 other MLB players who have hit 100 career home runs in two different ballparks:

Hank Aaron: Milwaukee County Stadium (195), Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium (190)

Jeff Bagwell: Astrodome (126), Minute Maid Park (108)

Barry Bonds: Oracle Park (160), Candlestick Park (140)

Andre Dawson: Wrigley Field (110), Olympic Stadium (102)

Jimmie Foxx: Connie Mack Stadium (181), Fenway Park (139)

Mark McGwire: Oakland Coliseum (166), Busch Memorial Stadium (119)

Johnny Mize: Polo Grounds (107), Sportsman’s Park (101)

Rafael Palmeiro: Globe Life Park (130), Camden Yards (124)

Albert Pujols: Busch Stadium (122), Angel Stadium (110)

Manny Ramirez: Fenway Park (142), Progressive Field (132)

Frank Robinson: Crosley Field (176), Memorial Stadium (104)

Alex Rodriguez: Yankee Stadium (124), Globe Life Park (100)

The next career home run milestone for Harper is 350 lifetime dingers, which, coincidentally, would tie him with Chili Davis for exactly 100th on the all-time list.