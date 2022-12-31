Crime and Courts

Bryan Kohberger, Suspect in Idaho Murders, Won't Fight Extradition from Pennsylvania

The move will expedite the process of Kohberger's transport to Idaho.

By Brian Sheehan and Travis Hughes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, will waive his extradition to Latah County, Idaho, a move that will accelerate the process of return to the community where the crimes were committed.

Kohberger's public defender in Monroe County, Pa., where he was arrested by authorities Friday, made the announcement in a press release on Saturday afternoon.

"Mr. Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho," attorney Jason Allen LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County and Kohberger's counsel for the extradition hearing, said.

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes," the statement continued, "but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise - not tried in the court of public opinion. One should not pass judgment about the facts of the case unless and until a fair trial in court at which time all sides may be heard and inferences challenged."

"Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar added.

Kohberger's extradition hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More to come.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMonroe CountyPocono Mountains
