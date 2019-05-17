'Serious' 3-Car Wreck Closes Busy I-495 in Delaware

I-495 southbound in Claymont, Delaware, was closed midday Friday due to a three-vehicle wreck. I-95 can be used as an alternate.

A three-car wreck, which Delaware State Police called "serious," closed busy Interstate 495 Friday morning.

The vehicles wound up on both sides of the highway after crashing just south of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont around 10:15 a.m. A red van wound up on the grass shoulder while a black sedan ended up perched on a guard rail. An SUV stopped in the middle of the lanes.

Troopers closed all southbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Interstate 95. Cars caught behind the wreck were able to slowly get by on the shoulder around 11 a.m.

The delay ballooned to nearly 90 minutes at one point, according to Waze. There was also about a 15-minute delay in the northbound lanes as drivers slowed down as they passed the scene.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital. Police have yet to reveal the extent of any injuries.

A large tow truck could be seen attempting to pull the one vehicle from the grass more than a hour after the wreck.

This story is developing and will be updated.