Amber Alert Issued After 2 Missing Children Spotted in Pennsylvania

UPDATE: The State Police released more information on the vehicle - it is a newer Kia, not a 1999 Eagle. This post has been updated with the latest information.

Police are looking for two 8-year-old girls who were abducted from central New York Thursday evening and seen entering Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said the girls were abducted from Binghamton, New York around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were last seen with Amanda Collis, 37, in a black 2015 Kia Forte sedan with a Maryland registration - license plate 9EF0726. The vehicle was heading south from New York down Interstate 81, into the Keystone State.

The girls, Autumn and Evelyn Collis, are both under four feet tall. Autumn has red hair and green eyes and was wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans; Evelyn was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.