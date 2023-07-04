Wawa Welcome America 2023: Free July 4th fun in photos

From a Celebration of Freedom at Independence Hall to a patriotic parade to the party on the Parkway to the concert -- featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris -- to the fireworks finale it's been a July 4th to remember in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the sights of free July 4th Philly fun at the 2023 Wawa Welcome America festival.

The Celebration of Freedom kicked off the Wawa Welcome America festivities on July 4th.
The Wawa Foundation Hero Foundation finalists.
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Celebration of Freedom
A patriotic person watching festivities.
Miss Pennsylvania waves during the Salute to America Independence Day Parade.
An American flag during the parade.
Tim Furlong and Aunyea Lachelle getting ready for action.
Boyz II Men legacy group WanMor performed at Wawa Welcome America.
