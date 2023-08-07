Severe storms cause damage throughout Philly region

By NBC10 Staff

Severe storms moved through Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware on Monday, causing widespread power outages and damage. Check out these viewer photos.

11 photos
1/11
NBC10
Storm damage on Paoli Avenue in Roxborough.
2/11
NBC10
Storm damage on 50th and Woodbine in Philadelphia.
3/11
Storm damage in Manayunk.
4/11
Storm damage in Upper Hanover, Pennsylvania.
5/11
Storm damage in Center City.
6/11
A pickup truck caught fire on Domino Lane in Roxborough.
7/11
Storm damage on 57th and Overbrook in Philadelphia.
8/11
Creighton Anderson
Fallen trees block a road in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
9/11
Creighton Anderson
Fallen trees crush a resident's flag pole in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
10/11
Chris Wallace
A rainbow appeared after Monday's storm in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.
11/11
Thunderstorm in Camden, Delaware.

