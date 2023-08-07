Severe storms cause damage throughout Philly region By NBC10 Staff • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Severe storms moved through Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware on Monday, causing widespread power outages and damage. Check out these viewer photos. 11 photos 1/11 NBC10 Storm damage on Paoli Avenue in Roxborough. 2/11 NBC10 Storm damage on 50th and Woodbine in Philadelphia. 3/11 Storm damage in Manayunk. 4/11 Storm damage in Upper Hanover, Pennsylvania. 5/11 Storm damage in Center City. 6/11 A pickup truck caught fire on Domino Lane in Roxborough. 7/11 Storm damage on 57th and Overbrook in Philadelphia. 8/11 Creighton Anderson Fallen trees block a road in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 9/11 Creighton Anderson Fallen trees crush a resident's flag pole in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 10/11 Chris Wallace A rainbow appeared after Monday's storm in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. 11/11 Thunderstorm in Camden, Delaware. This article tagged under: First Alert WeatherPhiladelphiaNew JerseyPennsylvaniaDelaware More Photo Galleries Photos: Beyoncé concert outfits in Philly Photos: Vintage green-and-cream SEPTA trolleys from 1947 making a comeback Wawa Welcome America 2023: Free July 4th fun in photos 1469 pets adopted at Brandywine Valley SPCA's mega adoption event