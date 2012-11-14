NBC10’s We CAN Friday Food Drive

NBC10 has been bringing you stories lately about local food banks like Philabundance and the Food Bank of South Jersey that have been hit with extra requests this year thanks to Superstorm Sandy and the holidays.

And we want to thank all of you who helped out with donations during our “NBC10 We CAN Friday Food Drive” on November 16, 2012.

Drumroll please.....

You helped us collect 11 TONS (22,054 lbs) of canned goods and many folks also donated money in person and on line that added up to a total of $1,150!

You can still Donate online or by mail instead

NBC10 teamed up with Philabundance to get canned goods to more than 500 agencies in nine counties. The organization is the area's largest hunger relief outfit. Over the last three years, Philabundance reports their needs to help feed the hungry in our area have increased by 98-percent over the last three year.

Below are some of the food items needed most. You can still donate canned goods at the Philabundance Hunger Relief Center. Call or check online for their hours of operation. They're located in South Philadelphia at 2616 S. Galloway Street. (Get Directions)

- Breakfast cereal

- Canned beef stew

- Canned chili

- Canned corn

- Canned fruit

- Canned green beans

- Canned pasta

- Canned tuna

- Creamy peanut butter

- Jelly (in plastic)

- Hot cereal

- Macaroni and cheese

Philabundance serves approximately 65,000 people a week at a cost of 50 cents per meal, according to their website. If you or someone you know is in need, please Philabundance's Food Help Line, 800-319-Food (3663).