PHOTOS: Protesters Clash With Police on I-676

By NBC10 Staff

A crowd of thousands protesting the death of George Floyd entered the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia on Monday, leading to a clash with police officers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Protestors away from tear gas after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Protestors race up a hill after being shot by tear gas after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Police officers gaze towards protestors after firing rubber bullets and tear gas on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Arrested protestors stand and sit on a barrier of the Vine Street Expressway after tear gas was shot to disperse the crowd on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Protestors guide each other away from tear gas shot by the police after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: A police officer arrests a protestors on the Vine Street Expressway after tear gas and rubber bullets were shot to disperse the crowd after a march on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Police shoot tear gas into a crowd of protestors after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Arrested protestors sit beside a barrier on the Vine Street Expressway after tear gas was shot to disperse the crowd on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Protestors race up a hill after being shot by tear gas after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Protestors raise their hands in front of a police line after being shot by tear gas following a march on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: A protestor holds a sign stating “BLACK LIVES MATTER” towards police shooting tear gas after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Arrested protestors sit beside a barrier on the Vine Street Expressway after tear gas was shot to disperse the crowd on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 01: Police stand with rubber bullet rifles as arrested protestors sit beside a barrier on the Vine Street Expressway after tear gas was shot to disperse the crowd on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody a week ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

