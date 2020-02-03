A great irony for wrongfully convicted men like Willie Veasy, Shaurn Thomas and Johnny Berry is how exonerated people in Pennsylvania get less support when they go free than people who actually committed a crime.

The state, which saw a large increase in exonerations last year, is one of 15 in the United States without any laws providing compensation or other post-prison support systems for those wrongfully convicted.

Does Your State Compensate Wrongfully Convicted People?

Pennsylvania is one of 15 states without laws in place to provide compensation and other types of support, like therapy or job training, for wrongfully convicted people freed from state prison.

On NBC10 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, hear from the men and their families about the toll of serving years, even years behind bars for crimes they didn't commit. And learn about compensation some states offer to exonerees. In Pennsylvania, there is no compensation.

Exonerations nationally skyrocketed in 2014, and hit a three-decade high mark in 2016 when 180 people were freed from wrongful convictions, according to The National Registry of Exonerations.

var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1580764233795'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='1100px';vizElement.style.height='877px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);