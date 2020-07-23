Feds Accuse Ex-Philly Congressman Myers of Stuffing Ballots

Former Philadelphia congressman and longtime local political consultant Michael “Ozzie” Myers was indicted this week on eight counts of federal crimes relating to election fraud.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania William McSwain announced the charges Thursday in a video statement.

“Through the alleged scheme, Myers advanced his political and financial interests through fraudulent and corrupt means by engaging in a “ballot stuffing” scheme that enabled him to take credit for the electoral success of his Philadelphia-based clients and preferred candidates,” McSwain said.

This is Myers’ second run-in with the feds. He is most known for his involvement in the infamous Abscam scandal of the late 1970s. While Myers was Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District representative, he was caught in 1979 taking a $50,000 bribe from an FBI agent posing as an Arab sheik. He and other elected officials from Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York were convicted in the scheme.

Since his return from prison, Myers has worked as a political consultant, advising political campaigns on how to navigate the South Philadelphia political infrastructure.

It is in that role that McSwain says Myers broke the law.

Myers is accused of bribing Domenick J. Demuro, a judge of elections in the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia, to add fraudulent votes that would favor Myers’ clients who were running for office. The indictment against Myers alleges that Myers and Demuro worked together to “ring up” votes during the primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for which Myers had several judicial candidates.

Myers and his attorney both declined to comment Wednesday.

Demuro pleaded guilty to stuffing ballots, a federal crime, in May.