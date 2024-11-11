Your guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals throughout the holiday season

Black Friday is more than two weeks away but retailers are already slashing prices with some deals that were offered as early as October. With so many deals coming and going, NBC10 Responds spoke with an expert about the best time to buy.

“All of these early Black Friday sales can be confusing for shoppers because the risk is that you buy something and it falls in price later,” Stephanie Carls of RetailMeNot told NBC10.

RetailMeNot applies coupons and cash back for retail websites. Carls told NBC10 shoppers should start looking into Black Friday deals now. She also said many of the same deals will be available on the actual day.

“You can feel confident that you’ll see that same thing from that merchant or a different one on Black Friday itself,” Carls said.

Carls also said there are always exceptions however, and shoppers should jump quickly when they see a deal on toys.

“Those are probably one of the most popular things for Christmas,” she said. “So if you do see one that you’ve been looking for in stock when Black Friday sales kick off, add it to your cart right away and don’t put that purchase off.”

Carls also said televisions are products shoppers should buy in person on Black Friday.

“You’re going to find some of the best deals in the form of doorbuster prices on television,” she said.

Carls also warned not to just go for the cheapest TV available, however.

“Do your research to get the highest quality set instead,” she said.

If you miss Black Friday deal dates, you should also look out for Cyber Monday deals as well. Finally, if you’re stuck on picking the perfect present, Carls said gift cards are the number one sought after gift to purchase for the holidays this year.

“This is going to be one that you want to pay attention to for Black Friday because you’ll see different retailers like Amazon, Target, some fashion retailers,” she said. “They offer deals on their own gift cards or deals on gift cards for other brands and services.”

See the full list and calendar of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below.