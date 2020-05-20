unemployment

Where’s My Money? NBC10 Answers Your Unemployment and Stimulus Check Questions

Watch the “Where’s My Money” special report in the video embedded below and on NBC10 News Tonight at 11

By NBC10 Staff

Have you had issues or questions about unemployment, the CARES Act or stimulus checks? The NBC10 Responds team will cover those coronavirus topics and more in their special report, “Where’s My Money?” They’ll also discuss new proposals on the table that could bring more cash your way. 

PREVIEW OF THE SHOW

"Where's My Money?" Watch tonight at 11pm. Jim Rosenfield has a preview here of our special newscast tonight. We've been listening to your calls and emails asking for help dealing with getting your unemployment filing issues resolved, and your concerns about receiving your stimulus check. Jim talks here with our NBC10 Philadelphia Responds producer Leigh Lesniak about the key information we will walk you through tonight to help you get answers to your questions.

Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

PHONE NUMBERS

Pennsylvania: 888-313-7284

NBC10 Responds

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

New Castle County, Delaware: 302-761-6576

Kent and Sussex County, Delaware: 800-794-3032

South Jersey: 856-507-2340  

Central Jersey: 732-761-2020. 

IRS Contact: 1(800) 919-9835

LINKS

Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation

Delaware Department of Labor

NJ Division of Unemployment Insurance

IRS Economic Payment Information Center

Philadelphia Legal Assistance

unemploymentcoronavirusCOVID-19NBC10 RespondsIRS
