What You Should Know About Travel Refunds Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Whether you’re planning a trip or getting ready for spring break, the coronavirus outbreak in several countries may have you thinking twice. Luckily, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your wallet as the coronavirus spreads.

Travel advocacy group Travelers United says when shopping for travel insurance: look for policies that cover pandemics. Remember to carefully read a policy before buying it. You’ll only be covered for what’s laid out in writing. You can also ask to have certain coverage written into a policy.

Some airlines are allowing passengers to modify their flight plans to China and Italy without charge. Make sure you check with your airline to understand its policy.

When it comes to booking hotels and rental cars Travelers United recommends booking refundable rates. They’ll cost you roughly 10% more than non-refundable rates, according to the advocacy group. However, refundable airfare is often significantly more expensive.

The U.S. State Department has issued a “Do Not Travel Advisory” to China due to Coronavirus. At this point, other countries have not been added to that list.