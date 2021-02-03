NBC10 Responds

What to Know Before Purchasing Medspa Packages

Many people are getting medspa treatments amid the pandemic. But there are important steps you need to take before you make a big payment. NBC10 Responds explains.

By NBC10 Responds and Leigh Lesniak

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some members of the Medspa industry call it “the Zoom effect”.

Many of us are spending lots of time on video calls due to the pandemic. And we might not always like what we see.

This factor is driving some people to look at their options for a refresh—things like medspa treatments.

NBC10 Responds

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

NBC10 Responds Nov 5, 2020

Call or Tap Here to Submit a Consumer Complaint

NBC10 Responds Jan 30

What to Do if the Retailer Cancels Your Online Order Without Warning

Jessie Martinez said she was searching for a medspa rejuvenation for a while. When she came across World Wellness Health Institute in Bala Cynwyd, she felt she found the right option.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

“I called. The lady was very nice. So I went ahead and paid for the services,” Martinez told NBC10 Responds.

Martinez paid nearly $2,000 upfront for a package of three sessions.

Martinez said she had the first treatment with no problems but when it was time for the second, the medspa canceled on her.

That was in September.

“I'm still waiting for the appointment or to get my money back,” Martinez said.

The medspa’s owner, Doctor Daniel Lebowitz, told NBC10 Responds his financial challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic. According to Lebowitz, he was behind on rent, and was evicted from his Bala Cynwyd office.

Lebowitz’s attorney told NBC10 Responds he plans to file for bankruptcy and patients will have to go through the court system for a refund.

Impact on the Industry

According to the American Medspa Association, seeking long-term savings with medspa services may result in a situation similar to Martinez’s.

“The thing that you need to be careful about is that they sometimes are taking cash in the front door for services they owe to pay their bills to keep their doors open,” Alex Thersch, President and CEO of the American Medspa Association, said. “The minute they have to close for any amount of time, they don't have any type of cash backup to survive.”

Thersch said anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of medspas had to permanently close due to financial challenges in 2020. Other medspas had their best year ever. That’s due to the so-called “Zoom effect," according to Thersch.

Before You Buy

The American Medspa Association advised taking the following steps to take before paying for medspa services.

  • Ask about payment options, such as pay-as-you-go.
  • Look into financing options that allow you to pay for the treatments over time.
  • Research the doctor and the facility. Read reviews and make sure they are established with a positive reputation.

This article tagged under:

NBC10 RespondspandemicMedspa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us