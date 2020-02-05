NBC10 Responds
Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310
NBC10 Responds

What are Your Rights as a Traveler Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak?

One passenger told NBC10 Responds he'll face a penalty if he cancels his cruise out of China

By Harry Hairston

By Harry Hairston

NBC10 Responds Reporter Harry Hairston reviews Smith Burgos' Royal Caribbean booking information.

One NBC10 Responds viewer says his flight to China was canceled, but his cruise to Japan is still on. He faces penalties for canceling the voyage.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Coronavirus concerns may make you think twice before traveling.

Smith Burgos, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, says he doesn’t have a choice. He and his wife were supposed to fly to Shanghai, China, next month to catch a cruise. The airline already canceled his flight and refunded his money. But Royal Caribbean has not canceled his cruise.

“They actually told me if I cancel it's on me and they're going to keep my deposit,” Burgos told NBC10 Responds. According to Burgos, that would cost him one-thousand dollars. The travel insurance he purchased through Royal Caribbean does not cover this situation.

NBC10 Responds

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

NBC10 Responds Dec 11, 2019

Call or Tap Here to Submit a Consumer Complaint

NBC10 Responds Feb 1

Consumer Seeks Appeal After Furniture Company Denies Warranty Claim

“All they could do is give me 70% of credit,” says Burgos.

He called NBC10 Responds and we reached out to Royal Caribbean.

“That sailing has not been canceled or altered,” the cruise line told us. Royal Caribbean’s insurance provider says: “Fear of something potentially happening," like coronavirus concerns, entitles the traveler to a 75% future cruise credit.

So what can a traveler do in this situation?

Advocacy group Travelers United said companies are not required to follow the U.S. Department of State's "Do Not Travel" Advisory. Travel insurance may protect you, but each policy is different. When it comes to non-refundable hotels, some offer credit for a future stay. However, you must often re-book within one year.

According to Travelers United, airlines that cancel flights due to coronavirus are often issuing full refunds. Each carrier’s policy may be different.

As for Burgos, he told NBC10 he understands Royal Caribbean has a business to run. He’s holding off on canceling his cruise in hopes the company will change its policy.

What to Know

  • Travel companies such as airlines and cruise lines are not required to follow the U.S. Department of State's "Do Not Travel" Advisory.
  • Travel Insurance may protect you, but each policy is different. When it comes to future travel: read policies before you buy.
  • Some non-refundable hotels may offer you a credit for future stay.

This article tagged under:

NBC10 RespondscoronavirusRoyal Caribbeancruisetravel insurance
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us