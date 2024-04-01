NBC10 Responds

WATCH: NBC10 Responds Presents: Maximizing Your Tax Refund

With two weeks until tax day, time is ticking to get your taxes done.

If you haven’t done yours yet or don’t like the amount of this year’s refund and want some tips for next year, NBC10 Responds has you covered.

From deductions to credits to audits, we’re helping you maximize your refund.

Watch our “Maximizing Your Refund” special on NBC10 and in the video embedded above on Monday starting at 7:30 p.m. Also, take a look at the helpful links below.

Campaign for Working Families 2024 Tax Sites

Free Tax Return Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers

Get Free Tax Prep Help

Request a Wage Tax Refund

Home Energy Tax Credits

Extension of Time to File Your Tax Return

