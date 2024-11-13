Scammers target SNAP, EBT card recipients: What you need to know

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning residents of a scam targeting millions of people in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as well as others.

The scammers have sent text messages that claim a SNAP recipient’s EBT card has been deactivated and directs them to call a number. The messages have also been sent to people who are not SNAP recipients.

“If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” Pennsylvania DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh wrote in a statement.

Dr. Arkoosh said the DHS will never ask for personal information in an unsolicited text message, email or phone call.

The DHS also said it would never ask for the following details in a text message:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive

A request for specific personal information

A request to visit links to unofficial websites. Most DHS texts will direct people to a .gov or .org site

The Pennsylvania DHS will only reach out to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid and other benefits from the following number: 1-833-648-1964.

Anyone who wants to confirm if a call, text, email or any communication is legitimate can reach out to the following resources: