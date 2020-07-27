Did Random Seeds From China Show Up at Your Door? Don't Plant Them, DDA Warns

If you've received an unsolicited package of seeds, the NBC10 Responds team would like to hear from you. Fill out the Consumer Complaint Form here or call NBC10 Responds at 215-201-5310.

What to Know The Delaware Department of Agriculture said there are several reports from Delawareans who received random shipments of seed packets along with jewelry and other inexpensive items. Many of the residents said it came in packages with Chinese writing on them.

Investigators believe the shipments are part of a brushing scam in which shippers send out low-cost items at their own expense in order to rank higher on e-commerce sites and create a more legitimate appearance for their profiles.

The DDA said the seeds have not been identified but based on the packages there are multiple plant varieties being shipped illegally. Anyone who received seeds they never ordered should not plant them because they could be an invasive species, according to the DDA.

Packages from China filled with seeds and cheap jewelry have been delivered to Delaware homes as part of a scam to boost business online, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) said. They're warning residents not to plant the gifted seeds.

If you received a package with seeds that you never ordered, report the shipment to the Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program (SITC) by calling the Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835.

People who received a package should leave everything inside to help investigators trace the origin. If you happened to plant the seeds however, the SITC will provide instructions on how the plants should be handled.