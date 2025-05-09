Philly consumers spend more on groceries now compared to last year, data shows

Consumers in the Philadelphia area are spending more on groceries now compared to the same time last year, recent data shows. Global marketing research firm NielsenIQ compared the cost of eggs, chicken, ground beef, orange juice, bacon and bread in Philadelphia for the past year. It reveals one dozen eggs in Philadelphia cost $3.76 in April 2024. One year later, the price of one dozen eggs increased to $5.29.

The height of egg prices in Philadelphia was in March of this year. Between inflation and the bird flu, one dozen eggs cost around $6.67. Across the country, we are seeing relief in egg prices.

NIQ Grocery Prices April 2024-2025

Chicken, ground beef and bread prices have stayed consistent. The price of bacon has fluctuated in the last year, with a peak price of $5.32 in May 2024. Now, bacon prices in Philadelphia are around $4.75.

Drexel Economics Professor Marco Airaudo doesn’t think inflation will impact your grocery prices in the coming months.

“I'm confident that inflation is going remain, that the fed is going to do whatever it takes to keep inflation under control," he said. “I would not panic and say, Oh, let me buy everything now because inflation might be five, six, 7% later on.”

He told NBC10 panic buying can also contribute to inflation, if supply does not meet demand.