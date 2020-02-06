Wisconsin firefighter Nick Shaw was on a mission for a specific item. A custom leather radio strap to help carry firefighting gear.

“I just wanted one of my own,” Shaw said. He told NBC10 Responds a Google search led him to the website of Cherry Hill-based business JP Custom Leatherworks. The website says the company is owned by a South Jersey firefighter.

Shaw placed an order in September 2019 and paid $150 for the custom design. It included his name, pension number, a Celtic cross, and an anchor.

Eight weeks after he placed the order: no delivery. Shaw checked in with the business and received a response via email. “I would have my product within two to three weeks because he was behind,” said Shaw.

Four weeks passed and there still was no delivery. According to Shaw, he reached out to the business and got another delivery promise. His custom-made product would ship that week.

When it never showed up the Wisconsin firefighter went online and found NBC10 Responds. He filled out our complaint form on NBC10.com.

We reached out to JP Custom Leatherworks and asked what caused the delay, and when Shaw could expect his delivery. The company tells us in part: “This past holiday season was very busy for us. We did fall behind on some orders but we have taken the necessary steps to ensure, going forward, that all orders will ship within the given time period from when the order is placed”.

Five days later, Shaw had his order. He’s happy this fellow firefighter came through. He tells us: “To me, firefighters are a family, a brotherhood”.