The U.S. House Subcommittee on Government Operations is holding a hearing in Philadelphia today to look into the U.S. Postal Services's "poor performance and mail theft" issues occurring in the region.

Members of Congress want to know what’s being done about the problem of stolen mail and washed checks. Members of the House Committee that oversee the postal service are coming to Philadelphia next week for a field hearing. Why Philly? As NBC10 Responds team has reported, the Philadelphia area is a hotbed for the criminal activity.

